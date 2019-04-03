visalia

You can now send a text for help to 9-1-1 in Visalia

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say the new program could be helpful to people who may be hearing or voice impaired, unable to speak due to a medical emergency, or are in a situation where talking would ca

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police launched a new way to reach 9-1-1 in emergencies.

If you're in a position where you need help, but can't make a phone call, you can now send a text to 9-1-1.

Police say the new program could be helpful to people who may be hearing or voice impaired, unable to speak due to a medical emergency, or are in a situation where talking would cause them danger.

They add if you're going to text, be sure you give your exact location and emergency.

"Your location and then what the issue is. You know, someone's breaking into my house, you know, I've been assaulted by my husband or my spouse, and I'm locked in the bedroom, I don't want to call, that information," said Sgt. Gary Williams.

Customers must be in the range of cell towers in the city of Visalia.

Police still recommend calling 9-1-1 if possible, because the process is faster.

Visalia police are asking members of the public not to test the new text 9-1-1 service, and to only text, if there is an emergency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliavisaliatextingpolicetext messages
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISALIA
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
2 gunshot victims show up at Visalia emergency room
Beekeepers facing various challenges in 2019
Family rear-ended by DUI driver in Visalia
TOP STORIES
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
Special election will help fill vacant Fresno City Council seat
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
California court: Old police misconduct records are public
'Time to fly!' Livingston to host 8th annual Kite Festival
Two shootings, a stabbing occur within an hour in central Fresno
Show More
Sales soar after ban on ammunition magazines ruled 'unconstitutional'
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Whale carcass washes up in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News