Third time's the charm for one local police officer who helped deliver a baby at a Long Island home.

TERRYVILLE, Long Island --
Even though Jon-Erik Negron has only served as Suffolk County police officer for five years, he's successfully helped deliver three babies on the job.

The latest delivery happened early Thursday morning after Negron and fellow officers Brian Cann and Karl Allison responded to a 911 call of a woman giving birth at her Terryville home.

"The radio call comes over, and you're like, 'This can't really be happening again,'" Negron said.

The woman, Keri Fort, gave birth to a baby girl, and the two were transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson in good condition.

"Out of the three, this was by far the easiest," Negron said.

Last summer, Negron delivered a baby boy in the kitchen of a Mount Sinai home. The newborn, Bryce Pappalardo, wasn't breathing, so Negron quickly removed the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck and cleared fluid from the baby's airway by using a plastic syringe he found in the kitchen.

Negron is now little Bryce's godfather.



Negron also helped deliver a baby on the side of Nicolls Road in Suffolk County.

