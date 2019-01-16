SOCIETY

YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos

SAN BRUNO, California --
YouTube is trying to prevent otherwise bright people from doing dangerous things.

The video-sharing network owned by Google is cracking down on harmful or dangerous pranks.

Updated policies no longer allow challenges that present "an apparent risk of death" and ban content featuring children "participating in dangerous challenges that pose an imminent risk of injury or bodily harm."

YouTube also says it is drawing the line on content that "intends to incite violence or encourage dangerous or illegal activities" that have a risk of serious harm or death. They include bomb making or pranks that put people in physical danger.

A recent "Bird Box challenge" featured videos of people engaging in activities while blindfolded.

People also were sickened in a challenge that involved eating Tide detergent pods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyyoutubepranku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Customers react to controversial gas station sign in Southeast Fresno
VIDEO: Baby hears sister's voice for the first time
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
"Portraits of Hope" sheds light on street life
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno Unified releases video of altercation between newly-elected board member and student
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $313,000 sold in Southeast Fresno
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator" arrested in CT
'The Situation' reports to prison to serve 8-month sentence
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Bay area store
Show More
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
Schools in North Carolina to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
More News