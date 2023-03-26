Man dies in solo crash on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old man has died after a solo car crash on Highway 99 in Fresno.

The crash happened at noon Sunday near the McKinley exit.

Investigators say the man was traveling northbound in a Lexus sedan when the tread separated on the left rear tire.

The man applied the brakes, causing his car to rotate clockwise and leave the freeway.

The Lexus then collided with a tree, killing the man at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Officers say the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.