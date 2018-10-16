Son accused of stabbing mother to death in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Authorities arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his 67-year-old mother to death for not preparing him food.

Gabriel Pereyra, 34, has been charged with murder.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 19300 block of Park Row around 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman bleeding from her head in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

After a brief investigation, deputies say they found Pereyra at his mother's home covered in blood.

He allegedly stabbed his mother while she was sitting in a chair inside the residence.

Deputies say the woman tried to run outside for help, but collapsed and died on the sidewalk near the parking lot.

According to deputies, the man said he wanted his mother to prepare him some food and that she ran outside after he put a kitchen knife to her throat and cut her.

Pereyra is currently in the Harris County Sheriff's Office detention facility awaiting arraignment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedstabbingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters battling intense flames at house fire in Southeast Fresno
Traffic back to normal after police activity on Highway 99 causes standstill
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Show More
Serial thief caught on camera breaking into cars in Northeast and Northwest Fresno
Family and friends remember father of five killed in car crash
VIDEO: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Family grieving after 17-year-old shot and killed by deputies
Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal
More News