Son of 56-year-old homicide victim arrested for mother's murder, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for the murder of his 56-year-old mother Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.EMS responded to a medical call in the area of Price and Yale Avenues near Clinton just before 12:30 p.m. Police say they found Guadalupe Rivera with signs of severe trauma to her body.Investigators tell Action News Rivera's two sons were at the home when paramedics arrived, including 40-year-old Gilbert Tiznado who was arrested a few hours later.The cause of death is still under investigation. Police have not released a motive for the crime at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.