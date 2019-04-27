Deputies looking for man who ran over father with vehicle after fight

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities are looking for a 24-year-old man who allegedly ran over his father during an altercation Saturday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident in a YMCA parking lot in Cypresswood around 10:42 a.m.Deputies say the father and his son got into a physical altercation, resulting in the son running over the father with a vehicle."We don't know the nature of the physical altercation, but there's also reports that there was possibly a gun, maybe a knife involved," said sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Once the physical altercation finished, the son hopped into a vehicle, was able to drive and strike the father, and then circle around at a high rate of speed and struck the father again."Gonzalez said the son fled the scene after the incident. The car he was driving was abandoned near FM 1960 and Highway 249.The son was described as a 24-year-old black male.The father was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.