Son shoots and kills home invasion suspect who terrorized family in Texas: Police

HOUSTON, Texas -- A son shot and killed one of the home invasion suspects who terrorized his family in southwest Houston overnight, police say.

Authorities told ABC13 it all started when his father returned to their home on Quail Meadow Drive, where the three suspects pistol-whipped him and forced him to open the door.

While the suspects ransacked the home, the family's two daughters, who ended up hiding in a closet, pushed the panic alarm inside their home.

The suspects forced the father to disable the alarm, but he couldn't because his daughters continued to push it.

That's when the intruders realized more people were home. They eventually found the daughters, one of whom is 21 years old. The other is a juvenile.

During the home invasion, the son and mother arrived home at the same time but in separate vehicles.

The son noticed something was wrong, went inside the house and grabbed his pistol, shooting at the suspects as they left, officials say.

One suspect, who also had a pistol, was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police don't believe any of the suspects fired back at the son.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects jumped on the hood of the mother's car while she and another juvenile were inside of it.

She was able to drive off and get help from a police officer at a nearby Whataburger.

Detectives say the remaining two suspects got away in the father's gray minivan.

