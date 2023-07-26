Ladies, grab your best friends because it's time for a girl's night. The Sorry Papi tour is making a stop in Fresno this September.

The All Girl Reggaeton Party 'Sorry Papi' tour coming to Fresno in September

The "Sorry Papi" tour is making a stop in Fresno this September.

It's the first of its kind reggaeton party made by women, for women. No guys are allowed.

The tour manager says the event provides a safe space where women could enjoy themselves without the possibility of improper comments made by men at a bar or club.

She says the event is all about women's empowerment.

It's a special opportunity for women to have fun and dance in a supportive setting.

"When the women purchase this ticket, they go in with this intention - to empower one another, to enjoy each other's company, to make new friends," tour manager Jacqueline Terrazas said. "I think going into it with that mindset, it reflects the actual experience. Like I said, when you go in there, the vibe is just totally different."

The ladies can enjoy music from a variety of female D-J's.

There will also be a photo shoot with backdrops, special performances and Pink-n-Pretty cocktails.

The "Sorry Papi" tour will be at the Rainbow Ballroom on September 8.

It's for women 18 years old and up. Tickets can be purchased online here.