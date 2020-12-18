Arts & Entertainment

New Disney-Pixar movie 'Soul' takes us on a journey to learn more about life's deepest purpose

Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx and part of the talented actors lending their voices to Disney-Pixar's latest animated movie, 'Soul.'
By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD -- Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey head the cast of Pixar's new animated family film, "Soul." Jamie Foxx plays a music teacher who dreams of a life in the jazz world. And just when it looks like it's going to happen, an accident changes everything.

The character, Joe, earnestly believes this is not his time leave the earth.

"We need earnestness right now. We've been going through so much. You know, we've been going through so much in these past couple of years. And I think we need earnestness. I think we need good," said Foxx. "I think we need a movie that looks for the good in people. This movie's about helping someone, helping someone see the world in a different way."

Joe winds up going on a journey with a young soul, played by Fey, who's not convinced of the benefits of a life on earth.

"I think that's what's great about Pixar is they don't overthink it. They don't think, like, well, kids won't want to see a story about a middle-aged man. A story is a story," said Fey. "These questions about what makes you you, and where were we before we were born and what happens to us after, I think, kids are right there, very on-board to think about those topics."

You'll find "Soul" on Disney+ beginning Christmas Day.
