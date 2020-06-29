Coronavirus

Employee at South County Justice Center in Porterville tests positive for COVID-19

The courthouse said all hearings that were scheduled for Monday, June 29 would be rescheduled.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The South County Justice Center in Porterville has been closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

Further information on the employee's condition or if any other employees at the Porterville courthouse have been exposed is not immediately available.

Officials are working with the health department for extensive cleaning and to determine when it's safe to reopen.
