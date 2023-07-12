Tulare County hosting week-long back-to-school health fair in Visalia

A back-to-school health fair is happening in the South Valley all this week to make sure students are ready to return to class.

Those who visit the clinic and book their child's annual visit or immunization appointment this week will take home a backpack.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's never too early to get ready for back to school.

In Tulare County, the Department of Health and Human Services is giving families an incentive to take care of their child's doctor appointments and immunizations.

A back-to-school health fair is happening all this week to make sure students are ready to return to class.

"We are encouraging patients to come in and book their well-child visits, that's their annual visits." Tulare County Health Care Centers Support Services Supervisor George Jagatic said.

Those who visit the Visalia Health Care Clinic and book their child's annual visit or immunization appointment this week will take home a backpack.

Inside are water bottles, books, crayons and more.

Families can also find a variety of businesses that offer services to the community.

"Most people aren't aware of the large variety of services that are out there that people can connect to support their daily living," Jagatic said.

The clinic is accepting new patients.

While they are focused on back to school services, there are also services available for adults, OBGYN care and some specialized care.

Discount programs are offered for people who are uninsured or underinsured.

"We pride ourselves on accepting anyone and everyone at any level of income or no income. We will take care of you," Clinic manager Denise Gonzalez said.

During the back-to-school health fair, organizers are expecting to serve 50 to 100 people per day.

"Everyone deserves good health, and we want our community to help find that here," Gonzalez said.

The health fair continues Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Visalia Health Care Clinic located at 2611 N. Dinuba Avenue.

