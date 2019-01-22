SEXUAL ASSAULT

South Valley man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating teen girl

A South Valley man has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

On December 17, deputies responded to a local hospital to a teen giving birth.

After speaking to the victim, she told deputies she had been sexually assaulted by a man she met on Facebook named Hector Manuel Montez, 31.

She said Montez picked her up after school because she needed a ride home. However, she says Montez refused and drove her to an area around 18th Avenue and Jackson Avenue. The victim told deputies, that's when he held her down and sexually assaulted her.

Deputies were able to locate Montez at his work and arrested him without incident.

He is currently booked into the Kings County Jail on several charges and bail has been set at $5,275,000.
