TULARE COUNTY

South Valley man arrested for possession of child porn

A man is in custody for possession of child pornography in the South Valley. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in custody for possession of child pornography in the South Valley. The Tulare County Sheriff's Detectives, with the help of a special task force, arrested Hector Alajandre.

On Tuesday, officials served a warrant at a home on Road 127 near Sequoia in Visalia. That's where they found Alajandre in possession of at least 60 images and 50 videos of child pornography, as well as an unregistered firearm and ammunition.

Alajandre is a convicted felon out of Illinois.
