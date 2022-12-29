Storm causes flooding, car crashes in the South Valley

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rainfall hit the Valley floor hard Tuesday with flooding, power outages, and multiple crashes.

The California Highway Patrol in Hanford says they responded to multiple calls. Fortunately, none involved serious injuries.

"When it rains like that, we have a lot of calls for service, a lot being traffic collisions. The rain has this weird effect on people when they are driving," explained Tim Palmer with the California Highway Patrol.

Despite the busy day, Caltrans and PG &E say their crews were able to handle everything that came their way smoothly and is gearing up for the showers ahead.

"Our fence crews yesterday, they did quite a bit of work preparing fences and guard rails but other than that there wasn't a lot going on which is a bit of a breather for our crews, but we are getting ready for that next storm coming in," said Elizabeth Yelton, a Caltrans spokesperson for District 6.

"What we saw is probably what we will see in the next few rounds of storms. We have crews ready, keeping an eye out and giving them as much rest as we can in between storms," PG &E spokesperson Denny Boyles said.

CHP says it's important to remind everyone to always take extra precautions, like ensuring your car is ready to go.

"Make sure you have good tires on your vehicle, that your headlights work, that your windshield wipers work. That is also very key to make sure you get to where you are going safely. And if you do find yourself in a situation where you are hydroplaning, do not step on your breaks," Palmer explained.