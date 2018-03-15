South Valley tax preparer accused of ID theft, fraud

Brandy Engman, 49, is accused of creating falsified tax documents and stealing identities. (Credit: Visalia Police Department)

We trust tax preparers with some of our most sensitive documents, but a South Valley tax service is accused of betraying that trust, allegedly creating falsified tax documents and stealing identities.Visalia Police arrested Brandy Engman on Thursday after an investigation that spanned seven months.The 49-year-old woman runs Engman Tax Service out of the garage of her home located on S Cain St near E Walnut Ave in Visalia.Police say they first investigated Engman for credit card fraud, but her crimes appear to go much further. She has been charged with check fraud, burglary, ID theft, theft by false pretense, and falsifying tax documents.If you have any information on Engman or the crimes she is accused of, please contact the Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Unit at 559-713-4720.