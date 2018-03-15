South Valley tax preparer accused of ID theft, fraud

Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We trust tax preparers with some of our most sensitive documents, but a South Valley tax service is accused of betraying that trust, allegedly creating falsified tax documents and stealing identities.

Visalia Police arrested Brandy Engman on Thursday after an investigation that spanned seven months.

Brandy Engman, 49, is accused of creating falsified tax documents and stealing identities. (Credit: Visalia Police Department)


The 49-year-old woman runs Engman Tax Service out of the garage of her home located on S Cain St near E Walnut Ave in Visalia.

Police say they first investigated Engman for credit card fraud, but her crimes appear to go much further. She has been charged with check fraud, burglary, ID theft, theft by false pretense, and falsifying tax documents.

If you have any information on Engman or the crimes she is accused of, please contact the Visalia Police Department Property Crimes Unit at 559-713-4720.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taxesfraudidentity theftcrimeVisaliaTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News