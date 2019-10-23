crime

Tulare County teens charged with murder of 16-year-old Ignacio Lemus

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two South Valley teens arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Ignacio Lemus stood side by side as they made their first court appearance late Tuesday afternoon.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old Jesus Fernandez and 19-year-old Vanessa Macias with one count of murder each.

Prosecutors also charged Fernandez with one felony count of assault with a firearm (involving a different victim than Lemus).

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested the teens during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, hours after Lemus was found shot to death in Earlimart on Friday night.

Action News spoke with Lemus' mother on Sunday.

She said her son knew Macias and that Macias would sometimes flirt with her son, which didn't sit well with her Fernandez-her boyfriend.

On Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Macias and Fernandez should be held without bail, saying they intentionally murdered Lemus and are a danger to society.

A judge agreed, ordering no bail for both teens.

Family members of Lemus watched the arraignment on a video feed at the Porterville courthouse.

Through an interpreter, the victim's mother addressed the court, saying she just wants justice for her son.

Macias and Fernandez face life in prison if convicted.

They'll be back in court in a week.
