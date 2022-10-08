Tulare County program giving all students safe study spot

A South Valley school district is taking action to make sure students of all learning abilities have a safe spot to study.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ashton Franzen is in his third year at TCOE's Alternative Achievement Program.

"It gives us a chance to work on our skills, become a new person, take learning from a new view," he said.

In its six years of service, the program has expanded - now serving 15 students in Tulare County.

This past summer, they decided their current space wasn't enough.

"Our sight was much smaller, and I love the thought that we can have students come in and build a brand new site that has a lot more to offer," says program specialist Shane Farmer.

The Alternative Achievement Program provides the highest level of mental health continuum in the county, providing levels of educaiton unavailable at standard schools.

Their new location off of Avenue 264 and N. Mooney Blvd. features added class space, a woodshop, outdoor learning areas and gardens.

"We have to take a different approach than what's been put in place for students, and we need to have them come to school and want to be in school," Farmer said.