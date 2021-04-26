Store clerk assaulted at southeast Fresno gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering after she was assaulted during a robbery at a gas station Sunday morning in southeast Fresno.Authorities say three suspects entered the ampm on First and Tulare shortly before 8.The suspects' committed petty theft when the clerk attempted to stop them.One of the suspects got physical with her and she sustained injuries to her neck and head.She was taken to the hospital for treatment and her condition is unknown at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.