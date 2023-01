Flames break out at southeast Fresno strip mall, multiple businesses impacted

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire at a strip mall in southeast Fresno early Friday morning.

The flames broke out in businesses on Kings Canyon Road at Phillip Avenue.

The Sunnyside Delicatessen and a pharmacy appear to be impacted.

Roads are blocked in the area, so if you travel down Kings Canyon between Fowler and Clovis Avenues, you may need to take a detour.

It is not known what started the fire at this time.