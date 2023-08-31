California Highway Patrol officers are looking for the driver who crashed in front of a southeast Fresno home.

Driver leaves scene after crashing in front of southeast Fresno home, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are looking for the driver who crashed in front of a southeast Fresno home.

A Fresno police officer saw the crash just after 2 am on Lind Avenue and Tulare Street.

Police say a black Kia SUV was westbound on Tulare when the driver lost control while speeding and trying to turn onto Lind.

The SUV went through a fence, then a front yard, and ended up crashing into a vehicle parked at the home.

The driver ran away from the scene.

The house was not hit, and no one else was hurt.

The CHP has taken over the investigation.

It's unknown if the SUV was stolen.