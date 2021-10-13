2 arrested after police chase that ended in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A police pursuit that stretched through Fresno ended with a bang.
Officers tried pulling a truck over near the intersection of Blackstone and Belmont around 5 pm Tuesday.
The truck didn't stop and led police on a short chase that entered southeast Fresno.
Officers say the suspect was approaching the Fresno Fairgrounds and they wanted to stop him before he reached the area.
That's when they used a pit maneuver to crash into and bring the runaway truck to a stop.
Police found a gun inside the suspect's vehicle.
The man driving the truck and his passenger have both been taken into custody.
