Man hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old man is in the hospital with severe head injuries.

Police say he was injured by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened near the Amazon warehouse on Cedar and Florence.

Officers say an Amazon employee was pulling out of the facility in his Chevy.

As he turned onto Cedar, a passing Kia slammed into his car.

The driver of the Chevy was rushed to the hospital. He's listed in critical condition at this time.

The driver of the Kia, 23-year old Israel Douglas was arrested for felony D-U-I.

Three other passengers in the Kia were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
