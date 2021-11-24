Man hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old man is in the hospital with severe head injuries.Police say he was injured by a suspected drunk driver.The crash happened near the Amazon warehouse on Cedar and Florence.Officers say an Amazon employee was pulling out of the facility in his Chevy.As he turned onto Cedar, a passing Kia slammed into his car.The driver of the Chevy was rushed to the hospital. He's listed in critical condition at this time.The driver of the Kia, 23-year old Israel Douglas was arrested for felony D-U-I.Three other passengers in the Kia were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.