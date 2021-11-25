Victim in southeast Fresno suspected DUI crash saved baby in 2019

Man injured in SE Fresno suspected DUI crash saved baby in 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're learning more about a man injured in a southeast Fresno crash.

The 23-year-old victim is the same person who saved a baby in Madera Ranchos.

Action News interviewed Aurelio Fuentes in February of 2019.

He's the good Samaritan who spotted a newborn lying in the middle of a street.

RELATED: 'I have to act fast:' Newspaper carrier recounts moment he discovered newborn in road

Fuentes rescued the child from passing cars and called police.

Tuesday night, he suffered major injuries in a crash near Cedar and Florence.

He was leaving his work shift at Amazon when the accident happened.

A suspected DUI driver slammed into his car.

Family members say Fuentes suffered severe head injuries.

They're asking the community for financial help to pay for treatment and have started a GoFundMe.
