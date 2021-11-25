Victim in southeast Fresno suspected DUI crash saved baby in 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're learning more about a man injured in a southeast Fresno crash.
The 23-year-old victim is the same person who saved a baby in Madera Ranchos.
Action News interviewed Aurelio Fuentes in February of 2019.
He's the good Samaritan who spotted a newborn lying in the middle of a street.
RELATED: 'I have to act fast:' Newspaper carrier recounts moment he discovered newborn in road
Fuentes rescued the child from passing cars and called police.
Tuesday night, he suffered major injuries in a crash near Cedar and Florence.
He was leaving his work shift at Amazon when the accident happened.
A suspected DUI driver slammed into his car.
Family members say Fuentes suffered severe head injuries.
They're asking the community for financial help to pay for treatment and have started a GoFundMe.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News