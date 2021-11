Victim in southeast Fresno suspected DUI crash saved baby in 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're learning more about a man injured in a southeast Fresno crash.The 23-year-old victim is the same person who saved a baby in Madera Ranchos.Action News interviewed Aurelio Fuentes in February of 2019.He's the good Samaritan who spotted a newborn lying in the middle of a street.Fuentes rescued the child from passing cars and called police.Tuesday night, he suffered major injuries in a crash near Cedar and Florence.He was leaving his work shift at Amazon when the accident happened.A suspected DUI driver slammed into his car.Family members say Fuentes suffered severe head injuries.They're asking the community for financial help to pay for treatment and have started a GoFundMe