62-year-old man dies 1 week after being found in car with gunshot wound, Fresno police say

ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 6:31PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died one week after being found in a car with a gunshot wound in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened on September 19 on East Liberty Avenue near Recreation Avenue.

The Fresno Police Department says 62-year-old Oscar Martinez was in some sort of argument that led to gunshots.

Police found Martinez in the car. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died on September 26.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible gunman. There have been no arrests.

Officials will be discussing the shooting during a news conference at 12 pm Thursday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

