Firefighters douse burning vacant southeast Fresno building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire inside a vacant southeast Fresno building early Tuesday morning.The flames were reported just after 1 am on Golden State Boulevard near Railroad on property owned by the High-Speed Rail Authority.When firefighters arrived, they used saws to cut their way inside to make sure no one was still in the building.Once crews were confident the building was empty, they quickly doused the flames.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed homeless people may have started it.