2 homes destroyed by vegetation fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a grass fire that ended up destroying two homes in southeast Fresno.It started around 8:30 Sunday night in the area of Armstrong Avenue and California Avenue.The fire grew to 25 acres and destroyed two houses. It threatened a third one, but firefighters were able to save it.One of the homes was vacant and boarded up.Crews say a family lives in the second house destroyed, but everyone got out safely.Nearly 20 fire engines and about 65 firefighters from several local agencies took on the flames.One concern for crews last night was the breezy weather, especially with other homes nearby.Crews were able to protect the other homes.Many people were evacuated and were watching the fire from across the street. They have since been allowed to return to their homes.No one was hurt.