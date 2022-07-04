2 homes destroyed by vegetation fire in southeast Fresno

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 homes destroyed by vegetation fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a grass fire that ended up destroying two homes in southeast Fresno.

It started around 8:30 Sunday night in the area of Armstrong Avenue and California Avenue.

The fire grew to 25 acres and destroyed two houses. It threatened a third one, but firefighters were able to save it.

One of the homes was vacant and boarded up.

Crews say a family lives in the second house destroyed, but everyone got out safely.

Nearly 20 fire engines and about 65 firefighters from several local agencies took on the flames.

One concern for crews last night was the breezy weather, especially with other homes nearby.

Crews were able to protect the other homes.

Many people were evacuated and were watching the fire from across the street. They have since been allowed to return to their homes.

No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse firewildfire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy shot and killed in Reedley, police say
33-year-old security guard speaks out after stabbing at Merced store
2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting just outside Atwater
CA couple gets $1,500 fine for parking in their driveway
Thousands of dead anchovies wash ashore, fall from sky in Bay Area
This Fresno store is a labor of love from a CRMC worker's wife
Thieves steal $60,000 worth of fireworks from Fresno school
Show More
Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad: 'Join us in California'
CHP officer hospitalized after crash in Madera County
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
Merced County deputies seize 600 lbs of marijuana, 77 plants in bust
Fireworks shot out of car spark flames in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News