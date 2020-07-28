fire

Small house destroyed by fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating after a small outhouse caught fire in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Neighbors reported the blaze just after 5 a.m. on Mono Avenue and Fifth Street. They told firefighters they'd seen homeless people living in the house, but the property was vacant.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. No one was injured.

Firefighters say the flames destroyed the back house, and a garage sustained some damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
