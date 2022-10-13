Check out "The Haunting of Butler Park" in southeast Fresno this Halloween

The larger-than-life animatronics in the front yard welcomes visitors before they enter the haunted house filled with scary scenarios that are all kid-friendly.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Halloween haunt in southeast Fresno is getting ready to give kids of all ages a screaming good time.

Action News was in the neighborhood as the homeowners set up "The Haunting of Butler Park."

You can find the spooky scene at Butler and Orange.

The larger-than-life animatronics in the front yard welcomes visitors before they enter the haunted house filled with scary scenarios that are all kid-friendly.

Business sponsorships make the annual display free for families.

"We do this for this for them, ultimately," says organizer Will Sanchez. "It's a free event that we host for everyone here in the community and we have different sponsors, which makes it that much easier for us."

The "Haunting of Butler Park" begins at sundown on October 31.

Organizers say in years past, 800 people have visited the house, so they recommend arriving early.