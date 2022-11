Fire put out at southeast Fresno home, resident sent to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters put out a house fire in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.

27 firefighters were called out to a home in Townsend Avenue near 3rd Street around 7 a.m.

A resident was injured in the fire and he was taken to the hospital.

The fire started on the back porch and damaged power lines behind the house.

The home is not a complete loss, but i took significant damage that needs to be repaired before the family return to their home.