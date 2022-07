Man shot in parking lot of southeast Fresno liquor store, police say

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of a southeast Fresno liquor store.

At about 10 Wednesday night, officers responded to an apartment complex on Clovis at Huntington Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in both of his legs.

Police say he was injured during an argument with the suspect, and then drove himself from the parking lot to the apartment complex.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the suspect.