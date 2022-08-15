Man shot near park in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting near a park in southeast Fresno is under investigation after it sent people running for cover.

Fresno Police responded to the area of Lane and Willow around 7:30 last night after reports of a shooting at a bus stop across the street from Pilibos Park.

Officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Fresno Police say they're thankful no one else was injured because there were many people at the park across the street playing soccer.

"Unfortuantely, inidivuduals that choose to involve themselves in instances like these, they don't care," says Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs. "They don't care about public safety, they don't care about other people and the fact that once they fire that gun, they can't get the bullet back."

Officials say there were several witnesses to the shooting.

They are still following up on leads at this time for a possible suspect.