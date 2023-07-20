WATCH LIVE

Man in critical condition after stabbing at southeast Fresno apartment complex, police say

Police say a group of men were in the parking lot being loud when another man went up to talk to the group.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 12:27PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in southeast Fresno.

It happened after 1:30 am Thursday at an apartment complex on Rogers Avenue - that's just off Tulare and Clovis Avenue.

Police say a group of men were in the parking lot being loud when another man went up to talk to the group.

That's when the victim was stabbed once in the stomach.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police do not know if anyone in the group lives at the complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.

