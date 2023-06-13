Man sentenced for deadly stabbing of roommate in southeast Fresno

Monday morning brought the final step of justice for the family of Reynaldo Hernandez.

Witnesses said Atkinson started acting strangely earlier in the day before stabbing Hernandez while he was sleeping..

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday morning brought the final step of justice for the family of Reynaldo Hernandez.

Nearly a dozen family members were in the courtroom as a judge sentenced Antonio Atkinson to 15 years to life in prison.

He pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for stabbing and killing Hernandez in August of 2018.

Hernandez's niece, Veronica Baeza, spoke on behalf of her family.

"My tio Ray was the light of our family," she said.

Atkinson was a family friend to Hernandez.

He had been living in the garage of the family's home near Garrett and Whitney in southeast Fresno.

Witnesses said Atkinson started acting strangely earlier in the day before stabbing Hernandez while he was sleeping and walking away.

Hernandez's mother was home when it happened.

"No mother should lose a son, but to lose him the way she did in her home, basically in front of her, has been a challenge for her that I don't even wish that upon our enemy," Baeza said.

Atkinson did not speak during the sentencing, but his attorney, Curtis Sok, made a few statements on his behalf.

Sok says Atkinson has been dealing with severe mental illness, but has taken responsibility and has been honest since the beginning.

He also has no previous criminal history.

"He sincerely apologizes to the community and the victim's family," Sok said.

Family members say after five long years, they're grateful this day has finally come.

"Getting justice for him today isn't going to bring my uncle back, that we know, but we are going to get closure to his death and we just really need this to get done," Baeza said.

Atkinson will receive credit for the about five years he has already served.

Hernandez's family spent the rest of the day at Hernandez's grave site -- they say now, he can finally rest in peace.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.