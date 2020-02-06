Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in southeast Fresno late Wednesday night.Officers were notified by Shotspotter just before midnight in the area of Nevada Avenue and 7th Street.Officials say a man in his early 20s was outside his home when a car pulled, and someone inside opened fire.The man was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting or if it is gang-related. They believe the suspect may have been driving a black Honda. It's unclear if more than one person in the car at the time of the shooting.