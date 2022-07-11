Man shot several times in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police officers are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno.They were called to Cedar and Church Avenues shortly after 3:30 Monday morning for reports of a gunshot victim.Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found a man in his 20's suffering from several gunshot wounds.The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and there currently is no suspect description.Several shell casings were found in the roadway near the victim.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.