15-year-old shot multiple times in SE Fresno, no threat to nearby Greenberg Elementary School: PD

Thursday, October 19, 2023 4:27PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a 15-year-old was shot in southeast Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department said it received a ShotSpotter notification of 11 rounds just before 8 am Thursday on Peach and Lane in Southeast Fresno.

Police say the 15-year-old was shot multiple times in the leg and side. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Greenberg Elementary School is on lockdown due to the location of the shooting, but police say there is no threat.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

