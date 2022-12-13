Woman hospitalized after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno. They got a ShotSpotter activation of 11 rounds fired in the area of Winery and Lane Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno.

They got a ShotSpotter activation of 11 rounds fired before midnight in the area of Winery and Lane Avenues.

At that location, they found an apartment that was hit by gunfire.

Moments later, a woman in her 40s arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim told police she was shot at the location.

"Based on what I've been able to see, looking at the scene and the evidence, this was an intended target," says Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz. "It's a very isolated incident and this was not a random shooting."

Police are now working on getting more information from the victim and any other witnesses.

They have not released any suspect information or a motive for the attack.