28-year-old man shot multiple times in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was shot in southeast Fresno Tuesday night.The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 10 pm near Pitt and Judy Avenues.When police arrived, they found the victim outside of a home suffering from two gunshot wounds.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery. His condition is not known at this time.Police do not have a suspect description and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.