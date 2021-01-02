Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A party took a violent turn in southeast Fresno when a man pulled out a knife and stabbed several people.Police say a fight broke out at an apartment near Lane and Willow just after midnight.The suspect got in a brawl with a man in his 40s and at some point, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the face and leg.The victim's sister tried to stop the fight but then the suspect ended up stabbing her in the hand before running away.Both the victim and his sister suffered non-life-threatening injuries and police spent the early hours of this morning looking for the suspect.