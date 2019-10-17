Southeast Fresno taco shop closed after early morning fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Owners of southeast Fresno restaurant will begin to survey the damage at their building after an early morning fire.Fire crews were called to Lola's Taco Shop on Ventura and Cedar around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.When they arrived, firefighters had to break into the business to put out the flames burning in a wall.It's believed the cause of the fire may be electrical.The restaurant will now be closed for repairs.