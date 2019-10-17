building fire

Southeast Fresno taco shop closed after early morning fire

Owners of southeast Fresno restaurant will begin to survey the damage at their building after an early morning fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Owners of southeast Fresno restaurant will begin to survey the damage at their building after an early morning fire.

Fire crews were called to Lola's Taco Shop on Ventura and Cedar around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, firefighters had to break into the business to put out the flames burning in a wall.

It's believed the cause of the fire may be electrical.

The restaurant will now be closed for repairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastbuilding firebusinessfirerestaurantfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
Abandoned building catches fire in central Fresno
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Five Restaurant plans to reopen one year after fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
1 million kids could lose free lunch with Trump administration rule
Alan Dupras' daughter forgave him before he died
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 95 percent contained
2 held for stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from Lemoore business
Show More
Andy Hall steps in as new Fresno police chief
Drunk hit and run driver apologizes for killing Fresno man
Cat tests positive for rabies after biting Fresno Co. resident
Accused sexual predator and murder suspect Nickey Stane back in court
Community leaders come together to plan for future senior citizens
More TOP STORIES News