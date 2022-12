Flames break out at cold storage facility in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames broke out at a warehouse in southeast Fresno late Wednesday night.

It broke out just before 11 pm at a cold storage facility on East and Florence Avenues.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames.

After entering the building, they found the structure to be collapsing, so they took on the fire from the outside.

The cause is still under investigation.

No one has been injured.