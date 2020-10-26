Fast-moving brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Southern California

LOS ANGELES -- Firefighters are battling a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out in the Santiago Canyon area near Irvine in Southern California on Monday morning, prompting mandatory evacuations as the region was seeing strong winds.

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. and has already burned 500 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.



Crews have launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds are causing them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," officials said.

By 9 a.m., mandatory evacuations were ordered for some residents. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.

The direction of the flames, which quickly spread to the shut down 241 Freeway, seemed to be getting closer to homes along Portola Parkway.

The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department.

