Fast-moving brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Southern California

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. and has already burned 500 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Correction: Per @OCFA_PIO, #SilveradoFire off of Santiago Canyon Road and Silverado Canyon Road, Southwest of Silverado in Orange County is 500 acres. Lead Agency and For More Information: @OCFA_PIOhttps://t.co/5jUeDg81gJ pic.twitter.com/h1TuDMPcBz— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 26, 2020
RELATED: Central Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings
Crews have launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds are causing them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," officials said.
By 9 a.m., mandatory evacuations were ordered for some residents. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.
The direction of the flames, which quickly spread to the shut down 241 Freeway, seemed to be getting closer to homes along Portola Parkway.
The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department.
#SantiagoFire2020: University Community Center (1 Beech Tree Lane) and Quail Hill Community Center (35 Shady Canyon Drive) are available as care and shelter facilities. #Irvine— Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) October 26, 2020