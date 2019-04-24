Monrovia drug investigation: Home involved in state drug task force probe

MONROVIA, Calif. -- Law enforcement officers descended upon a residence in Monrovia Wednesday morning as part of a state drug task force probe.

The investigation unfolded at a home in the 200 block of N. Myrtle Avenue, where Monrovia police officers were seen inspecting numerous pieces of evidence at the back of the residence. Authorities at the scene told Eyewitness News that the investigation is part of a state drug task force.

One person was arrested, but the individual's identity was not immediately released.

That evidence appeared to include bottles and canisters of chemicals spread out all across a large white tarp. Authorities did not specify what chemicals were found, but they said the home was not used as a meth lab.

The investigators were wearing full hazmat suits while handling the evidence.

There were no known evacuations due to the investigation.
