Daily flights from Fresno to Denver, Las Vegas start this weekend!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southwest Airlines is preparing to launch its long-awaited service in Fresno this weekend!The world's largest budget airline will offer daily service to Denver and Las Vegas out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.There will be one daily flight to and from Denver, starting at $69 each way.And there will be three flights to and from Las Vegas, starting at $39 each way.Travelers can also connect to more than 50 other cities from Denver or Las Vegas.Action News reporter Corin Hoggard will be on board the maiden voyage from Fresno to Vegas this Sunday - and will share his report that night at 11.