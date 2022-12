Flames break out at business in southwest Fresno

Crews are battling a fire at a business in southwest Fresno early Monday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews battled a fire at a business in southwest Fresno early Monday morning.

The flames broke out at Darling International rendering plant on Belgravia and Teilman.

Officials say the fire was inside a below-floor level pit where animal tissue is dumped.

Crews were able to knock out the fire in about 15 minutes.

The company says that repairs on the pit on Sunday could be what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.