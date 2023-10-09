Man arrested at hotel for deadly September shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man linked to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno.
46-year-old Joshua Mata was taken into custody on Saturday.
He's accused in the murder of 62-year-old Oscar Martinez.
Police found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound in a car at Liberty near Recreation back on September 19.
He died from his injuries a week later.
Detectives say Martinez and Mata were involved in an argument leading up to the shooting.
This past Saturday, police found Mata at a local hotel.
He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder and illegal gun possession charges.