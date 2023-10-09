WATCH LIVE

Man arrested at hotel for deadly September shooting in southeast Fresno

Police found Oscar Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound in a car at Liberty near Recreation back on September 19.

Monday, October 9, 2023 6:12PM
Police have arrested a man linked to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man linked to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno.

46-year-old Joshua Mata was taken into custody on Saturday.

He's accused in the murder of 62-year-old Oscar Martinez.

Police found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound in a car at Liberty near Recreation back on September 19.

He died from his injuries a week later.

Detectives say Martinez and Mata were involved in an argument leading up to the shooting.

This past Saturday, police found Mata at a local hotel.

He was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder and illegal gun possession charges.

