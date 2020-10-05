apartment fire

9 displaced after fire sparks inside southwest Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked an apartment fire in southwest Fresno on Monday morning.

The fire broke out just before 3 am at a single-story duplex on Mayor Avenue and Mariposa Street.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from a bedroom and discovered more than one fire inside the room.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The blaze was quickly doused, and no one was injured.

Two adults and seven children living in the apartment are now displaced and getting help from the Red Cross.
