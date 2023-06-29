Southwest Fresno fire damages two homes, displaces nine

A fire has damaged two Southwest Fresno homes forcing nine people to find a new place to stay

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire has damaged two Southwest Fresno homes forcing nine people to find a new place to stay.

The flames were first reported just before 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on Vine Avenue near MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find the fire coming from one of the homes, and spreading to the home next door.

"The residence itself, the car port, the backyard were well involved with fire at our arrival," Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brian Price said.

Crews were able to put the fires out within about 30 minutes.

There was significant damage to both homes and their utilities.

Residents from both homes were able to get out safely.

An investigator is looking into what caused the fire.