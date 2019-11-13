Investigation underway to determine cause of southwest Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused a home to catch fire in southwest Fresno.The fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday near Orleans and Crystal.Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the home but spread inside near the attic.The home was vacant but fire officials say the electricity running to the house was illegally wired.Authorities believe homeless people were staying at this property.No one was injured.